New Orleans Saints Reveal New Name For Superdome, Announce 20-Year Deal

It's official. The Superdome has a new name and it's fit for royalty.

The home of the New Orleans Saints is now known as Caesars Superdome. On Monday (July 26), the organization announced a new 20-year deal with Caesars Entertainment that grants exclusive naming rights to the iconic stadium.

"All of us at Caesars are proud to be part of New Orleans' vibrant culture. We understand that the Caesars Superdome is more than an iconic venue, it's the symbol of a resilient and innovative community," said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. "We've had a strong relationship with the New Orleans Saints for nearly two decades and we are thrilled with the opportunity to strengthen it and celebrate our commitment to the city, the state, and the entire Gulf Coast region."

The Saints announced the partnership alongside a video depicting the rendering of what the stadium will look like once the new design is complete.