New Orleans Saints Reveal New Name For Superdome, Announce 20-Year Deal

By Sarah Tate

July 26, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

It's official. The Superdome has a new name and it's fit for royalty.

The home of the New Orleans Saints is now known as Caesars Superdome. On Monday (July 26), the organization announced a new 20-year deal with Caesars Entertainment that grants exclusive naming rights to the iconic stadium.

"All of us at Caesars are proud to be part of New Orleans' vibrant culture. We understand that the Caesars Superdome is more than an iconic venue, it's the symbol of a resilient and innovative community," said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. "We've had a strong relationship with the New Orleans Saints for nearly two decades and we are thrilled with the opportunity to strengthen it and celebrate our commitment to the city, the state, and the entire Gulf Coast region."

The Saints announced the partnership alongside a video depicting the rendering of what the stadium will look like once the new design is complete.

"This partnership sends a strong message about the positive future for the New Orleans Saints, Caesars Entertainment, and the entire state of Louisiana," said Gayle Benson, team owner. "That message states that companies with the global reach of Caesars Entertainment is investing in our city, state and region."

In addition to the rebranded stadium, Caesars is doubling down on its commitment to the city by transforming Harrah's New Orleans into Caesars New Orleans through a $325 million renovation, per Fox 8 Live.

"Caesars has long been one of the world's most respected entertainment companies," said Benson. "Caesars is in the midst of creating a first-class multi-million dollar entertainment facility in downtown New Orleans, this significant investment also demonstrates the strength of their commitment to our state and region."

Gov. John Bel Edwards congratulated the team on the new deal and is hopeful for its future impact on the state.

"This is wonderful news that will not only benefit New Orleans, but the entire state. I congratulate Mrs. Benson & her team," said Gov. Edwards. "I know Caesars will be very pleased having their name on the building that will be hosting future Super Bowls, Final Fours, & Essence Festivals."

