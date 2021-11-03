See Dolly Parton's Rare Throwback Photo With Husband Carl Dean

Dolly Parton posted a rare throwback picture with her husband on her social media pages, and fans are loving it.

Parton, 75, tied the knot with Carl Dean 55 years ago. The country music legend posted the photo with a word of advice to her followers: “Find you a partner who will support you like my Carl Dean does!” It captures a smiling Parton holding hands with Dean as he appears to don a vintage t-shirt with his wife’s name and face collaged on it (which Parton notes is available to purchase).

The couple met when Parton was 18 years old. They’ve been together for more than five decades, marrying in 1966. “When I met my husband, he wanted to take me out to dinner. He pulled up to the drive-in window and got our food at McDonald's," Parton recalled PEOPLE in 2018. She also previously told the entertainment news outlet that their marriage is “fun” because they’re “completely opposite.” Parton also credited Dean with “always supporting me...”

Parton also shared a social media post as a nod to her husband earlier this year, when she dressed as a Playboy bunny for his birthday. The country singer posed for a photoshoot alongside her original 1978 cover.

See Parton’s latest throwback photo here: