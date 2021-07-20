Dolly Parton Poses As Playboy Bunny In Honor Of Husband's Birthday

Dolly Parton is pulling out all the stops when it comes to celebrating her husband, Carl Dean's, birthday.

The country music legend took to social media Tuesday (July 20) to show fans how she was celebrating her husband of 57 years' birthday. In a video on Instagram, Parton, dressed as a Playboy bunny, complete with black ears, pink collar and white bow tie, explained why she decided to dress up (or down?) for the occasion.

"It's always #HotGirlSummer for my husband, Carl," she captioned the video, adding a heart-and-bow emoji. "Happy birthday my love!"

In the video, she reminded her followers that she had previously said she would pose for Playboy magazine when she was 75. However, now that she's 75, they no longer have a magazine but that didn't stop her from wanting to surprise Dean.