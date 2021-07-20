Dolly Parton Poses As Playboy Bunny In Honor Of Husband's Birthday
By Sarah Tate
July 20, 2021
Dolly Parton is pulling out all the stops when it comes to celebrating her husband, Carl Dean's, birthday.
The country music legend took to social media Tuesday (July 20) to show fans how she was celebrating her husband of 57 years' birthday. In a video on Instagram, Parton, dressed as a Playboy bunny, complete with black ears, pink collar and white bow tie, explained why she decided to dress up (or down?) for the occasion.
"It's always #HotGirlSummer for my husband, Carl," she captioned the video, adding a heart-and-bow emoji. "Happy birthday my love!"
In the video, she reminded her followers that she had previously said she would pose for Playboy magazine when she was 75. However, now that she's 75, they no longer have a magazine but that didn't stop her from wanting to surprise Dean.
Parton's birthday surprise included a photoshoot in her outfit, alongside a copy of her original cover from 1978.
"My husband always loved the original cover of Playboy, so I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy," she said. "He still thinks I'm a hot chick after 57 years, and I'm not going to try to talk him out of that."