This Atlanta Restaurant Serves The Best Casserole In Georgia

One of the best comfort foods around is a good casserole (especially around the holiday season), and the possibilities are endless.

Eat This, Not That! knows that, and that’s why the ultimate food content hub mapped out the best casserole dishes across the U.S. It notes, in part:

“…Over time casseroles evolved, with the 1950s being an especially popular era for casseroles as lightweight cookware popped up on the market.

“The ever-versatile casserole, which is embraced by all food groups and many cultures, proves it is not just a one-trick dish that appears only during the holidays. This list encompasses every kind of casserole you could possibly imagine (and some you never have) from every corner of the globe.”

So, which casserole stands out the most in Georgia? Eat This, Not That! points to the OK Cafe, located in Atlanta. Here’s why it stands out:

“At OK Cafe the squash casserole takes the cake, with many Yelp reviewers applauding it for its incredible taste and unbeatable versatility. "The squash casserole is simply amazing and must be tried regardless of what else you order," one Yelp reviewer wrote, ‘IMHO, the squash casserole goes with anything and everything.’”

