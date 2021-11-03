This Omaha Restaurant Serves The Best Casserole In Nebraska

One of the best comfort foods around is a good casserole (especially around the holiday season), and the possibilities are endless.

Eat This, Not That! knows that, and that’s why the ultimate food content hub mapped out the best casserole dishes across the U.S. The new report notes, in part:

“…Over time casseroles evolved, with the 1950s being an especially popular era for casseroles as lightweight cookware popped up on the market.

“The ever-versatile casserole, which is embraced by all food groups and many cultures, proves it is not just a one-trick dish that appears only during the holidays. This list encompasses every kind of casserole you could possibly imagine (and some you never have) from every corner of the globe.”

So, which casserole stands out the most in Nebraska? Eat This, Not That! points to Big Mama’s Kitchen, located in Omaha. Here’s why it stands out:

“If you are ever given the chance to try out one of Big Mama's casseroles, then you should by all means take it. This beloved Omaha restaurant has a sweet potato casserole and a breakfast casserole that have people talking.”

