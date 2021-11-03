This Restaurant Serves The Best Casserole In Ohio

One of the best comfort foods around is a good casserole (especially around the holiday season), and the possibilities are endless.

Eat This, Not That! knows that, and that’s why the ultimate food content hub mapped out the best casserole dishes across the U.S. It notes, in part:

“…Over time casseroles evolved, with the 1950s being an especially popular era for casseroles as lightweight cookware popped up on the market.

“The ever-versatile casserole, which is embraced by all food groups and many cultures, proves it is not just a one-trick dish that appears only during the holidays. This list encompasses every kind of casserole you could possibly imagine (and some you never have) from every corner of the globe.”

So, which casserole stands out the most in Ohio? Eat This, Not That! points to The Woodbury, located in Columbus. Here’s why it stands out:

“What better way to start off your morning than with a heaping serving of French toast casserole from The Woodbury? This homemade casserole, which is a sweet combination of praline topping, vanilla buttercream, and juicy mixed berries, is almost too good to be true. People love it so much that one person even left a Yelp review stating, ‘ I had the French toast casserole with extra praline sauce and it was to die for. It had three huge pieces of French toast and though I wanted to eat it all, I couldn't. We will definitely be back to try more delicious things.’”

See the rest of the best casseroles from Eat This, Not That! here.