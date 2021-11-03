Why Carole Baskin Is Suing Netflix Over 'Tiger King 2'

Carole Baskin wants to distance herself from Tiger King 2 and the star has gone as far as suing Netflix over the upcoming season of the show.

As per documents obtained by ET, the animal rights activist and her husband, Howard Baskin, have sued Royal Goode Productions, LLC, and Netflix for using footage of them in the new season, which premieres November 17. The couple alleges that they believed they signed on for appearances for season one of the show and that "would limit Royal Goode Productions use of footage of the Baskins and Big Cat Rescue to the single, initial documentary motion picture."

Additionally, the Baskins are asking for footage of them to be removed from any upcoming sequels, promos, advertisements, as well as monetary compensation to recover court fees and "further relief as this court may deem just and proper."

While Baskin didn’t film for Season 2 of the series, fans will see the story march forward with appearances from faces like Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover and James Garretson. No word on whether the footage of Joe Exotic in prison is also pouched from filming during the first installment.

Exotic has been active since the release of the trailer, penning a letter to Cardi B to ask for her assistance in freeing him from jail. “When you see the truth in Tiger King 2, I need you to rally everyone together to be my voice of freedom," a recently surfaced hand-written letter read. “Be my hero girl. Love Joe Exotic.” As you know, Exotic, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is serving 22 years behind bars for allegedly conspiring to kill Baskin.