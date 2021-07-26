PHOTOS: Arizona Driver Nearly Impaled After Pole Smashed Through Windsheild

By Ginny Reese

July 26, 2021

Photo: Arizona Department of Public Safety

One Arizona driver was left in shock after a pole smashed through her windshield, reported FOX News.

Mandy Poff says that since the incident, she hasn't been able to sleep since the incident that happened on Thursday morning. According to Poff, the pole crashed through the windshield and just narrowly missed her as it pierced the back seat behind her.

Poff was merging onto Highway 51 in Mesa when the pole flew off of the back of a truck that was passing by. She saw the four-foot pole coming at her but said that there wasn't anything she could do to avoid it.

Poff said, "It went right by my face. It was terrifying."

The Arizona Department of Public Safety wrote on Facebook:

"SECURE YOUR LOAD, ARIZONA.
A driver who failed to properly secure their load nearly cost an innocent motorist her life yesterday.
The driver of the truck did not stop and has not been located."

SECURE YOUR LOAD, ARIZONA. 🔒 ⛓ A driver who failed to properly secure their load nearly cost an innocent motorist her...

Posted by Arizona Department of Public Safety on Friday, July 23, 2021

Poff said, "It was flying literally, like, in the air like a missile."

An officer told Poff once officials arrived to the scene, "I can't believe you're still alive. I can't believe this happened."

Poff said she is still terrified to get in a car.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About PHOTOS: Arizona Driver Nearly Impaled After Pole Smashed Through Windsheild

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.