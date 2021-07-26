PHOTOS: Arizona Driver Nearly Impaled After Pole Smashed Through Windsheild

One Arizona driver was left in shock after a pole smashed through her windshield, reported FOX News.

Mandy Poff says that since the incident, she hasn't been able to sleep since the incident that happened on Thursday morning. According to Poff, the pole crashed through the windshield and just narrowly missed her as it pierced the back seat behind her.

Poff was merging onto Highway 51 in Mesa when the pole flew off of the back of a truck that was passing by. She saw the four-foot pole coming at her but said that there wasn't anything she could do to avoid it.

Poff said, "It went right by my face. It was terrifying."

The Arizona Department of Public Safety wrote on Facebook:

"SECURE YOUR LOAD, ARIZONA.

A driver who failed to properly secure their load nearly cost an innocent motorist her life yesterday.

The driver of the truck did not stop and has not been located."