Atlanta Music Venue Is The Most Iconic In Georgia

Live music offers a listening experience unlike any other. It’s a more personal (and fun) way for concert goers to connect with their favorite artists, and belt the words to their favorite songs with tons of other fans.

It should come as no surprise that every state has its music venues that serve as staples to their communities — and Stacker highlighted an iconic rock venue from each one, thanks to travel sites and other databases. Here’s what the data journalism hub said of its outcome:

“These concert venues included renovated theaters, many of which were once movie palaces that fell into disrepair and came back to life, like a phoenix rising from the ashes to be reborn as the next great rock venue. Others had past lives as old churches or historic mansions. They are in major cities, in remote areas, blasted from rock, and nestled among evergreens. These places range in size from small and intimate to massive and awe-inspiring. The one commonality they share is that they provide a place where audiences can share a common experience to come together and simply enjoy the music, no matter the venue.”

So, which one stands out in Georgia? Stacker points to Fox Theatre, located in Atlanta. Here’s why it’s iconic, according to Stacker:

“With its iconic marquee and its history as a movie palace in the 1920s, the Fox boasts architecture inspired by the Far East and has become a legendary concert venue. Elvis Presley played there in 1956; the Rolling Stones played as the Cockroaches to test an album in 1978; and in 2016, Prince performed at the Fox Theatre in what would be his final performance. After opening on Christmas in 1929, the impressive theater has withstood fire, near closure, and bankruptcy yet continues to impress audiences with its grandeur and musical acts.”

See the rest of the iconic rock venues here.