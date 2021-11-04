Biden Administration Sets Vaccination Deadline For Large Companies

President Joe Biden's administration has set a January 4 deadline for U.S. companies to ensure that employees are fully vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19 before a nationwide mandate takes effect, CNBC reports.

Additionally, the Biden administration has also delayed the deadline for federal contractors to meet stricter vaccine requirements for staff, moving the date back from December 8 to January 4, in adherence with the deadline for private companies and healthcare providers.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration under the Labor Department released the new vaccines rules in a document shared on the Federal Register's website, which will apply to U.S. businesses that have 100 or more employees and require all unvaccinated workers to wear masks by December 5, as well as show proof of a negative COVID test on a weekly basis once the January deadline has passed.

Companies will not be required to pay for or provide tests unless otherwise required by state or local laws or in labor union contracts, according to the new rules outlined by the Department of Labor.

All individuals who test positive for COVID-19 are prohibited from going in to work.

Companies will be able to provide paid time for employees to get vaccinated until December 5, as well as paid sick leave for any side effects they may experience from getting the vaccine.