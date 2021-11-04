Brad Paisley To Launch 'American Highway' Bourbon That Aged On Tour

Brad Paisley is an award-winning country singer-songwriter. Now, he's using his talents to launch “American Highway” bourbon.

Paisley drew similarities between music and bourbon, saying in a statement that they're both “a blend of things coming together to make something incredible. These are really special barrels that saw more of the United States than most people I know…(The process is) so similar to what goes into a great guitar. The right woods, the right craftsmanship, the right alchemy that makes this intangible, magical thing, and that’s what makes this so great to me.”

“American Highway” is a whiskey that aged in barrels that were stored in a 53-foot semi-trailer as Paisley toured 25 states from coast-to-coast in 2019. The entire nationwide tour spanned 7,314 miles, according to a press release on Thursday (November 4). The initial release of the 96-proof blend will include 30,000 bottles. Here’s what makes the bourbon’s journey so unique, the release explains:

“The fluctuating climate of the barrels’ journey expanded and contracted their staves, imparting oak and char that cultivate the characteristics flavors of America’s native spirit. This well-traveled batch was then blended with three-year, 13-year and 15-year-old Kentucky bourbons to create the final product. The next batch, to be released in 2022, was aged on the Rolling Rickhouse during Paisley’s 2021 tour.”

Paisley worked with Bardstown experts, including VP of New Product Development Dan Callaway, who credited Paisley’s “technical palate.” Callaway said they had “a super collaboration that resulted in a travelled bourbon in an exemplary expression.”

Find out more about “America Highway” Bourbon — including where it will be available — here.