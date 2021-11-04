Check Your Tickets: $1.63 Million Lotto 47 Jackpot Ticket Sold In Michigan

One lucky winner in Michigan is holding a $1.63 million jackpot ticket.

According to a news release from the official Michigan Lottery website, a Michigan player is now a millionaire after Saturday night's (October 30) Lotto 47 drawing.

One ticket matched all six winning Lotto 47 numbers. The numbers drawn on Saturday were 04-07-12-13-30-32.

The winning ticket was bought at Dore's Party Store at 2521 South Huron in Kawkawlin.

The release states that the lucky winner should call the Lottery's Player Relations division at 844-887-6836 or set up an appointment.

The winning ticket is valid for one year from its drawing date.

The last Lotto 47 jackpot was won on September 25. The winning ticket was worth $2.08 million and was sold in Warren.

If interested in participating in other Michigan Lotteries, the next Michigan Powerball drawing is estimated to be worth $146 million.

The Mega Millions drawing is also this week. It has an estimated jackpot of $36 million, and the Fantasy 5 has an estimated jackpot of $105,000.

For more information on the Michigan Lottery, you can check out the official Michigan Lottery website. You will also find instant tickets on the website, featured raffles, and plenty of other online lottery games.