Check Your Tickets: $1.63 Million Lotto 47 Jackpot Ticket Sold In Michigan

By Hannah DeRuyter

November 4, 2021

Retro Lottery Drawing Host
Photo: Getty Images

One lucky winner in Michigan is holding a $1.63 million jackpot ticket.

According to a news release from the official Michigan Lottery website, a Michigan player is now a millionaire after Saturday night's (October 30) Lotto 47 drawing.

One ticket matched all six winning Lotto 47 numbers. The numbers drawn on Saturday were 04-07-12-13-30-32.

The winning ticket was bought at Dore's Party Store at 2521 South Huron in Kawkawlin.

The release states that the lucky winner should call the Lottery's Player Relations division at 844-887-6836 or set up an appointment.

The winning ticket is valid for one year from its drawing date.

The last Lotto 47 jackpot was won on September 25. The winning ticket was worth $2.08 million and was sold in Warren.

If interested in participating in other Michigan Lotteries, the next Michigan Powerball drawing is estimated to be worth $146 million.

The Mega Millions drawing is also this week. It has an estimated jackpot of $36 million, and the Fantasy 5 has an estimated jackpot of $105,000.

For more information on the Michigan Lottery, you can check out the official Michigan Lottery website. You will also find instant tickets on the website, featured raffles, and plenty of other online lottery games.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices