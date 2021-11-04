Congrats: Kash Doll Reveals The Gender Of Her Baby

Kash Doll is expecting her first child and took to Instagram to reveal the sex of her bun in the oven.

On Thursday, the "Ice Me Out" rapper hopped on IG to share that she and beau Tracy T are expecting a baby boy, and revealed the intimate meaning behind the boy blessing. She wrote:

"When normally I’ll b sad on 11/4 cause it’s my pops bday…. I’m filled with joy. God and my pops blessed me with a boy!!! Imma boy mom!! i kno my dad gonna in my baby boy in a lot of way… I’m too trill y’all the world needed a male version of me! And Tracy but whatever lol (O and yea 50 called me last year on this date to tell me i had my bmf role just so y’all know how my daddy be working) baby shower coming soon…Instagram we having a boy."