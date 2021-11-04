Congrats: Kash Doll Reveals The Gender Of Her Baby
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 4, 2021
Kash Doll is expecting her first child and took to Instagram to reveal the sex of her bun in the oven.
On Thursday, the "Ice Me Out" rapper hopped on IG to share that she and beau Tracy T are expecting a baby boy, and revealed the intimate meaning behind the boy blessing. She wrote:
"When normally I’ll b sad on 11/4 cause it’s my pops bday…. I’m filled with joy. God and my pops blessed me with a boy!!! Imma boy mom!! i kno my dad gonna in my baby boy in a lot of way… I’m too trill y’all the world needed a male version of me! And Tracy but whatever lol (O and yea 50 called me last year on this date to tell me i had my bmf role just so y’all know how my daddy be working) baby shower coming soon…Instagram we having a boy."
The BMF star broke the Internet back in September when she revealed that she was expecting her first child, just ahead of the premiere of the hit STARZ show in which she plays "Monique". Kash shared in the touching post:
"The Lord just keep on blessing me! Look it’s a baby in there and today it’s the bmf premiere. I’m so overwhelmed with joy."
Since the pregnancy announcement, actress/rapper has been blessing social media with photos of her burgeoning baby bump, and her 5.9 million followers can't seem to get enough.
One fan wrote, "The excitement I have for @kashdoll that she’s having a boy! I’m geeked like it’s my baby . Listen you ain’t never lied we definitely needed a boy version of you running around here!"
Congrats to the glowing star and her growing family.