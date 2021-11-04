More Than 100 Million Americans Feel First Frost And Freeze Today

More than 100 million Americans are expected to be hit by the first frost and freeze temperatures of the latter months of 2021 on Thursday (November 4).

NBC News reports nearly 50 million people were already hit by freezing temperatures, while a total of 106 million are expected to see temperatures drop at some point during the day.

The temperatures dropped to the 30s, with some registering a wind chill in the 20s in several areas throughout the U.S.

NBC News reports the freezing temperatures were reported in several different regions including New England, New Mexico, Nashville, Washington and Philadelphia.

In New York City, the temperature dropped to the 30s, marking the lowest in the Big Apple since April.

Chicago experienced its third consecutive day of freezing temperatures, which is earlier than usual, as the average first freeze typically comes on October 19, though it's worth noting that the sudden cold weather is following the city's warmest October since 2007.

Temperatures from the Southern Plains into New England are expected to be 10 to 20 degrees below their average for the current season, which would be around the 50s to 60s in the South and 40s for the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic.

NBC News reports the chill is expected to continue through the weekend in most areas before seeing a rebound prior to the beginning of the week.