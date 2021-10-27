Nearly 500,000 Without Power As Nor'Easter Hits Massachusetts

Nearly 500,000 homes and businesses are without power in Massachusetts after nor'easter continues to move through the northeast region of the United States.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency confirmed "close to 490,000 customers" were without power as of 8:30 a.m. ET, which includes nearly 300,000 in Barnstable and Plymouth counties covering Cape Cod and an area south of Boston, NBC News reports.

The National Weather Service in Boston warned of a "dangerous situation" in the area near and southeast of I-95, which serves as the East Coast's main higway, early Wednesday (October 27) morning via Twitter.

"Dangerous situation early this morning near and southeast of the I-95 corridor," the verified agency wrote. "Winds gusting over Hurricane Force across southeast MA. Numerous downed trees and over 400K power outages in MA alone. TRAVEL IS NOT RECOMMENDED early this morning in southeast MA."

NBC News reports the storm has already caused flooding in New York and New Jersey, leading to emergency services and resue missions being conducted in both states.