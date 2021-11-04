Rihanna Has Music Coming Out, But Not In The Way Fans Expect

Unsurprisingly, fans who have been waiting since 2016 for Rihanna to release new music popped up in her comments section. "Ok but when's the new album coming out?" one fan asked. "The nerve, girl, we want a vinyl of the new album," another added.

Back in September, Rihanna teased fans with hints about what they can expect from her new music. It turns out, she wants them to expect the unexpected. "You’re not going to expect what you hear," she said. "Just put that in your mind."

"Whatever you know of Rihanna is not going to be what you hear," she continued. "I’m really experimenting. Music is like fashion. You should be able to play. I should be able to wear whatever I want. I treat music the same way. So I’m having fun and it’s going to be completely different.”

In the meantime, we can revisit Rihanna's catalog on limited-edition vinyl.