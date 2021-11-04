Rihanna Has Music Coming Out, But Not In The Way Fans Expect
By Emily Lee
November 4, 2021
Rihanna is full of surprises.
On Thursday (November 4), Rihanna announced she has music coming out, but it's not in the way fans expect. Rather than dropping her highly-anticipated ninth studio album, she's releasing—or rather, re-releasing—vinyl versions of her previous work.
The RIH-ISSUE," Rihanna wrote on Instagram, alongside a teaser video featuring some of her biggest hits. "Cop these limited edition color vinyl + exclusive merch sets before dey gon’ !!!"
Like Rihanna's albums, there are eight sets fans can choose from. Each package is inspired by one of Rihanna's studio albums and includes a vinyl version of that record and either a sweatshirt or t-shirt.
Unsurprisingly, fans who have been waiting since 2016 for Rihanna to release new music popped up in her comments section. "Ok but when's the new album coming out?" one fan asked. "The nerve, girl, we want a vinyl of the new album," another added.
Back in September, Rihanna teased fans with hints about what they can expect from her new music. It turns out, she wants them to expect the unexpected. "You’re not going to expect what you hear," she said. "Just put that in your mind."
"Whatever you know of Rihanna is not going to be what you hear," she continued. "I’m really experimenting. Music is like fashion. You should be able to play. I should be able to wear whatever I want. I treat music the same way. So I’m having fun and it’s going to be completely different.”
In the meantime, we can revisit Rihanna's catalog on limited-edition vinyl.