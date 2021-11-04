This Colorado Grocery Store Is The Best Bakery In The Whole State

If you're craving cake, pie, or bread, look no further than a bakery.

A bakery can have all kinds of treats and offerings, including croissants, macarons, and sandwiches. Sometimes, the bakery can double as an ice cream shop, restaurant, or cafe!

There are many bakeries across the U.S. but some may appeal to customers more. Mashed listed the best bakeries in each state, and this is their pick for Colorado:

Wimberger's Old World Bakery & Delicatessen!

This Colorado Springs bakery is also a specialized grocery store! The star of this bakery is the various kinds of bread they serve, from rye and whole-grain to King Ludwig and seed-dotted variations. Rolls, hotdogs, and other pastries are on their menu, as well.