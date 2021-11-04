This Is The Best Food Truck In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

November 4, 2021

Female assistant giving food plate to smiling female customer in city
Photo: Getty Images

There's something great about food trucks. Not only are they convenient in business areas and outdoor events, but their prices tend to be cheaper than sit-down restaurants or shops.

Also, the food they make is just downright delicious. From hotdogs and tacos to noodles, burgers, and sweets, there's no limit to what kind of food you'll get from a food truck.

Small Biz Genius says there are 24,000 active food trucks in the United States. With so many food trucks to check out, where can you find the best one in Colorado? RedBook found the most amazing food trucks to check out in each state, including the Centennial State. The No. 1 pick is...

WongWayVeg!

You can find this food truck driving around the Denver area. They serve 100% vegan comfort food made from scratch, according to the website.

"Ran by two best friends, our menu is inspired by local/seasonal produce & cuisine from around the world - with a plant based twist!" the page reads.

Each Friday, they have a "Pay What You Can" option at Nooch Vegan Market. Half of the proceeds are donated to a local LGBTQ or BIPOC organization each month.

Click here to see other highly-rated food trucks across the nation.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices