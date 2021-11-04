This Is The Best Food Truck In Colorado

There's something great about food trucks. Not only are they convenient in business areas and outdoor events, but their prices tend to be cheaper than sit-down restaurants or shops.

Also, the food they make is just downright delicious. From hotdogs and tacos to noodles, burgers, and sweets, there's no limit to what kind of food you'll get from a food truck.

Small Biz Genius says there are 24,000 active food trucks in the United States. With so many food trucks to check out, where can you find the best one in Colorado? RedBook found the most amazing food trucks to check out in each state, including the Centennial State. The No. 1 pick is...

WongWayVeg!