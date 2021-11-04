This Is The Best Steakhouse In Colorado

Where's the best place to get some delicious steak? A steakhouse, of course! While steak is the star of the show, other meats get some love on the menu, as well, including chicken, sausage, ribs, and more. Pair it with some scrumptious sides and a good drink, and it's the perfect meal.

Hundreds of steakhouses can be found across America, so where can you find the best one in Colorado? Eat This, Not That! laid out the best steakhouse in each state, so the No. 1 choice in the Centennial State is...

Bastien's Restaurant!

Here's what writers said about this restaurant:

"This unassuming corner restaurant has been serving up steak since 1930, most notably its 'sugar steak.' The famous sweet and spicy rub complements the marbled steak. It's recommended to eat on the juicy cuts of ribeye or NY strip."