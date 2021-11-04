This Is The Best Steakhouse In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

November 4, 2021

Premium Filet Mignon Steak
Photo: Getty Images

Where's the best place to get some delicious steak? A steakhouse, of course! While steak is the star of the show, other meats get some love on the menu, as well, including chicken, sausage, ribs, and more. Pair it with some scrumptious sides and a good drink, and it's the perfect meal.

Hundreds of steakhouses can be found across America, so where can you find the best one in Colorado? Eat This, Not That! laid out the best steakhouse in each state, so the No. 1 choice in the Centennial State is...

Bastien's Restaurant!

Here's what writers said about this restaurant:

"This unassuming corner restaurant has been serving up steak since 1930, most notably its 'sugar steak.' The famous sweet and spicy rub complements the marbled steak. It's recommended to eat on the juicy cuts of ribeye or NY strip."

Some tender loving care on a plate! 6 oz bacon wrapped filet, cut in house to order. Served here with our Jalapeño...

Posted by Bastien's Restaurant on Thursday, October 14, 2021

Besides ribeye and New York strip, filet mignon is also among their steak offerings. They also have burgers, sandwiches, chicken, veal, pork chops, and more entrees on their menu. Add a couple of drinks and a nice dessert, and you're set!

You can find Bastien's Restaurant at 3503 E. Colfax Ave in Denver. They offer dine-in and curbside pickup.

Click here to check out other fantastic steakhouses in the country.

