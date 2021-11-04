TikToker Is Basically Olivia Rodrigo's 'Clone' And Everyone Is Shook
By Kelly Fisher
November 4, 2021
Olivia Rodrigo has a doppelgänger, and she’s going viral on TikTok.
The TikTok user @shelbykandrade captioned her video “Happy Halloween” when she donned a cheerleader uniform and elbow-high gloves to recreate Rodrigo’s look in the music video for her hit song, “good 4 u.” The uncanny lookalike has garnered widespread attention from the video, including from the pop giant herself. Rodrigo commented “YASSS” upon seeing the TikTok (a response that nearly 80,000 TikTok users have liked as of Thursday, November 4), and @shelbykandrade gushed “OMFG HI.”
Others were stunned, replying: “I THOUGHT YOU WERE HER,” “THERES NO WAY YOU ARENT LIV,” “You’re literally like 2% away from being her identical twin,” “bruh are u like olivia’s clone ??? omg,” and, fittingly, “Honestly… good 4 u,” among other shocked comments on @shelbykandrade's TikTok:
@shelbykandrade
Happy Halloween #fyp♬ original sound - Addy Somerville
Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” almost instantly became a pop breakup anthem, as Rodrigo laments her heartbreak as an ex moves on (too quickly) with someone else:
“Well, good for you, you look happy and healthy / Not me, if you ever cared to ask / Good for you, you're doin' great out there without me / Baby, God, I wish that I could do that / I've lost my mind, I've spent the night cryin' on the floor of my bathroom / But you're so unaffected, I really don't get it / But I guess good for you”
Watch the music video that inspired the viral TikTok look here: