TikToker Is Basically Olivia Rodrigo's 'Clone' And Everyone Is Shook

Olivia Rodrigo has a doppelgänger, and she’s going viral on TikTok.

The TikTok user @shelbykandrade captioned her video “Happy Halloween” when she donned a cheerleader uniform and elbow-high gloves to recreate Rodrigo’s look in the music video for her hit song, “good 4 u.” The uncanny lookalike has garnered widespread attention from the video, including from the pop giant herself. Rodrigo commented “YASSS” upon seeing the TikTok (a response that nearly 80,000 TikTok users have liked as of Thursday, November 4), and @shelbykandrade gushed “OMFG HI.”

Others were stunned, replying: “I THOUGHT YOU WERE HER,” “THERES NO WAY YOU ARENT LIV,” “You’re literally like 2% away from being her identical twin,” “bruh are u like olivia’s clone ??? omg,” and, fittingly, “Honestly… good 4 u,” among other shocked comments on @shelbykandrade's TikTok: