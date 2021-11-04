Watch: Harry Styles Helps Fan Come Out To Her Mom At Milwaukee Concert

Harry Styles always goes above and beyond for his fans and that included helping out a fan at his Wednesday night (November 3) concert in Milwaukee.

At his sold-out show at Fiserv Forum, a fan made a sign asking Styles to help her with a special request.

According to CBS 58, McKinley McConnell flew into Milwaukee from California for the concert. McConnell and her mother were sitting in separate sections of the arena, so she made a sign that read, "My mom is in section 201... Will you help me come out?"

In the video, Styles walks over on stage where McConnell was and asks her, "What would you like to tell your mom?" McConnell nervously replies, "You tell her."

McConnell adds that there are a lot of people and Styles jokingly replies, "There is a lot of people...Did you not know? Did you think this through?"

Styles then circles back to telling her mom. He asks McConnell again, "Do you want to tell her, or should I tell her?" McConnell again says, "Um, can you tell her?" Harry says yes and runs over to the side where her mother is sitting.

Styles then shouts, "Lisa! She's gay!"

The crowd cheers loudly as the camera zooms in on McConnell's mom.

McConnell told CBS 58 that her mom congratulated her and was accepting.