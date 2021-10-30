Harry Styles Channels 'The Wizard Of Oz' With Halloween Concert Look

Harry Styles got into the Halloween spirit at the first show of his two-day stop at Madison Square Garden on October 30 as part of his Love On Tour, and his outfit will have you saying, "We're not in Kansas anymore."

Styles surprised fans at his first MSG concert, also called "Harryween," when he showed up dressed as Dorothy from the iconic film The Wizard of Oz. The "Watermelon Sugar" artist rocked a collared blue and white checkered dress and matching hair bow, with red tights, blue socks, and, of course, ruby red slippers. He even complete his look with some bright blush for that baby-doll look.

And of course since he's dressed as the film's main star, he had to cover the iconic song "Somewhere Over the Rainbow." With one show left at MSG on Halloween, who knows what looks he'll bring out next.

Watch the clip below and see some fan reactions to his magical look, including one drawing comparisons to a past look from Ariana Grande.