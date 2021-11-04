Which Rock Venue Is The Most Iconic One In Ohio?

Live music offers a listening experience unlike any other. It’s a more personal (and fun) way for concert goers to connect with their favorite artists, and belt the words to their favorite songs with tons of other fans.

It should come as no surprise that every state has its music venues that serve as staples to their communities — and Stacker highlighted an iconic rock venue from each one, thanks to travel sites and other databases. Here’s what the data journalism hub said of its outcome:

“These concert venues included renovated theaters, many of which were once movie palaces that fell into disrepair and came back to life, like a phoenix rising from the ashes to be reborn as the next great rock venue. Others had past lives as old churches or historic mansions. They are in major cities, in remote areas, blasted from rock, and nestled among evergreens. These places range in size from small and intimate to massive and awe-inspiring. The one commonality they share is that they provide a place where audiences can share a common experience to come together and simply enjoy the music, no matter the venue.”

So, which one stands out in Ohio? Stacker points to Newport Music Hall, located in Columbus. Here’s why it’s iconic, according to Stacker:

“‘America's Longest Continually Running Rock Club’ started out as a movie theater in 1923. The club hosted Pearl Jam, Neil Young, Kiss, and Queen, and its stage featured the first American performance by U2. Blink-182 used Newport as its launching pad to fame, and John Lee Hooker’s final performance was at the famous music venue.”

See the rest of the iconic rock venues here.