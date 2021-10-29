Ohio-Born Dave Grohl Marks 'Strong Start' To Induction Weekend In Cleveland

Dave Grohl is returning to his Ohio roots ahead of his second Rock & Roll hall of Fame induction in Cleveland this weekend.

The Warren, Ohio-born artist is set for his second Rock Hall induction at the 36th annual induction ceremony on Saturday (October 30). The Foo Fighters will be inducted in the performer category, along with Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, JAY-Z and Todd Rundgren.

Cleveland’s Fox 8 caught up with Warren locals ahead of the induction ceremony, noting that the city dedicated David Grohl Alley in honor of the iconic musician on August 1, 2009.

The Foo Fighters played a surprise show at the House of Blues Cleveland ahead of the induction ceremony, marking a “strong start to the weekend,” the band said in a tweet. The House of Blues confirmed that the “incredible” event was sold out:

“Thank you to everyone who came out, giving the Best of You, and kicking off @rockhall Induction Weekend with us!”

The 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is set for Saturday (October 30) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Rock Hall announced that the ceremony is set to air on November 20 on HBO and will stream on HBO Max.