Arizona Man Removed From FBI's Most Wanted List

One Scottsdale man has been removed from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List, reported News 4 Tucson KVOA. The man from Scottsdale was accused of killing his wife and two young children in April of 2001 and then setting fire to the family's home.

The FBI Phoenix Field Office made the announcement on Wednesday that Robert William Fisher does not fit the criteria anymore for being included on the list.

The FBI explained, "One of the criteria for placement on the TMWFL is the need for publicity to help locate and capture the subject. Because the extensive publicity Fisher’s case received during its nearly 20 years on the list has not resulted in his successful location and/or capture, the case no longer fulfills that requirement."

According to the FBI, in order to continue on the list there should be continued evidence that the fugitive still posts a present danger to the community. The FBI says that "there is no evidence that Fisher has engaged in any additional illegal activity since his originally alleged crime."

According to the agency, there have not been any confirmed sightings of the man since he first disappeared.

Fisher was originally wanted for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, three counts of first degree murder, and arson of an occupied structure.