Blake Shelton Drops Wedding Vow Song That He Wrote For Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton dropped a new single dedicated to Gwen Stefani and the track happens to be the vow song that he penned for their wedding.

"We Can Reach the Stars," which was released on Friday (November 5) and hears the country titan recall his first kiss with Stefani, will appear on The Voice judge's upcoming album, Body Language (Deluxe). "And I know we can reach the stars/ That's how far my love will go for you/ I know we can reach the stars/ You've already hung the moon," he sings during the chorus of the almost four-minute track.

"Gwen and I decided we were going to write our own vows for the wedding, but I decided to surprise her by writing a song instead," the country star said in a statement via PEOPLE. "I reached out to my buddy Craig Wiseman, who is a world-class songwriter, to help me write and structure something that would stand the test of time."

"I'm really proud of 'We Can Reach the Stars' and I'm really honored to be with her," he continued. "That's why we got married in the first place. That's why we wear rings… because we want everyone to know. I'm thrilled to share this song with the world."

If you remember correctly, Stefani and Shelton went public with their relationship in November 2015, before getting engaged in October 2020 with a ring hidden in his pick-up truck. He reportedly purchased a six-to nine-carat round solitaire diamond set on what appeared to be a platinum band. The two proceeded with an intimate wedding ceremony on Shelton's Oklahoma ranch in July 2020 in front of a group of 40something family and friends.