Blake Shelton Shares The Deluxe Tracklist For 'Body Language'

Blake Shelton is gearing up to release Body Language (Deluxe) on December 3, and the country singer took to Instagram to share the full tracklist. Filled with collaborations that will see Shelton teaming up with HARDY, The Swon Brothers, Brooks & Dunn, and his wife, Gwen Stefani, Shelton's next release contain many fan-favorites.

Among the tracklist is one of Shelton's most highly-anticipated tracks, "We Can Reach The Stars." The track was written for Stefani as part of his wedding vows to her, and fans have been desperate to hear it ever since. The couple had a private wedding ceremony over the summer, with many of their famous friends absent from the guestlist. However, Stefani has been sharing moments of the day since, allowing fans and friends to still be a part of it all.

The tracklist also includes "Fire Up The Night," which features HARDY, "Body Language" featuring The Swon Brothers, "Happy Anywhere" featuring Gwen Stefani, "Throw It On Back" featuring Brooks & Dunn, and more. Shelton shared the music video for the first song on the tracklist, "Comes Back As A Country Boy," on Friday (October 1).

"I think this song is an anthem for everyday hardworking country people," Shelton said in a press release about the single. "We have so much pride in who we are and what we do that, if we ever died and got the chance to live life over again, we probably wouldn't do it if we couldn't be country."

Shelton is currently starring alongside Ariana Grande for this season of The Voice, and the country singer recently teased Grande after his "dreams [for a No. 1 record] were destroyed" when she released her 2016 album Dangerous Woman the same week as his If I'm Honest. Grande then promised that she'd make it up to him by covering If I'm Honest.

Shelton is performing during this year’s iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One on October 30th in Austin, Texas. Fans can tune in to watch the star-studded show live via an exclusive livestream on LiveXLive.com or the LiveXLive app. iHeartMedia's Country music radio stations will also broadcast the event live, as well as on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app. Tickets are currently on sale at texasboxoffice.com.