Detroit Police Bust Illegal Dumping Of Nearly 100 Tires

Illegal dumping has been on the rise in the city of Detroit.

According to FOX 2, Detroit police arrested two suspects after they dumped nearly 100 tires in the city.

Police say hidden cameras helped them capture the illegal dumpers. They were caught on camera making multiple trips to a known illegal dumping area near Eaton and Cheyenne.

Both suspects are in their 20s and will each have to pay $10,000 in fines as well as potentially face charges.

Police Chief James White says getting ahead of illegal dumpers is a priority. The city has installed cameras to catch those illegally dumping and so far, it has been working. Police state that there has been a decrease in illegal dumping since the cameras have been installed.

The city has legal dumping spots; those can be found here.

If you see someone illegally dumping in the city of Detroit, you can report it here.

The Detroit Police Department posted photos to their Facebook page of the illegal dumping site getting cleaned up:

"Detroit police bust illegal dumpers near Eaton and Cheyenne streets on the city’s west side, which has been plagued by illegal dumping. Now, the clean-up process begins. Thank you to the officers who busted these illegal dumpers who made drops SEVEN times in one day at this location near the intersection of Eaton and Cheyenne streets on the city’s west side. It’s hazardous and an eyesore."