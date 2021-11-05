Here's How Harry Styles Ended Up Being Cast In The MCU

Warning: this article contains spoilers for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If you're only here for Harry Styles, however, then, by all means, proceed.

Following the Hollywood premiere of Marvel's latest superhero outing The Eternals a few weeks back, multiple journalists broke the embargo to share the news that Styles makes a cameo in the film's post-credits scene. To make his surprise appearance even more exciting, especially for Marvel fans, the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer appears to have been cast as Eros—younger brother of Infinity War and End Game villain, Thanos.

“Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere — Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos,” Variety writer Matt Donnelly shared on Twitter after attending the premiere.

While chatting with Deadline after the film finally premiered on Friday (November 5), Eternals director Chloe Zhao revealed she's actually had her eye on Styles for a few years now. “Harry as Eros was very much a package deal for me,” she explained. “I pitched the idea of Pip the Troll and Eros to Kevin(Feige) awhile back and I love the idea of exploring an Eternal who is beyond Titan and who may have influenced Thanos throughout the years the same way Eternals influenced us, earthlings.”

“And then, it wasn’t like I suggested Eros, and let’s go find actors. I kept tabs on Harry since Dunkirk, I thought he was very interesting," she continued. "After meeting him I realized he is that character—the same way I cast the rest of my cast. There’s so much of Eros in him. For me, if he says yes and Kevin says yes then it’s a go. And I’m very happy they both did.”

Little else is known about Styles' larger role in the MCU at this time. Some fans speculate, however, he will have a big role in the upcoming third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy.