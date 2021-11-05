Ohio Ranks Among The Most Dangerous States For Winter Driving

Roads can get treacherous during the winter months, even for people who are used to driving in winter weather conditions.

That’s why MoneyGeek ranked the most dangerous states for winter driving — and how to avoid the dangers. Nearly 40% of weather-related accidents happen because of snow and ice, the U.S. Department of Transportation data show. Money Geek used the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System for 2017–2019 to analyze the most dangerous states for driving in winder weather conditions, noting that more than 70% of roadways in the U.S. are located in places that get at least five inches of snow each year.

So, how dangerous is it to drive in Ohio during winter?

Ohio makes the Top 5, coming in at No. 4 on the overall list. The Buckeye State makes the list behind Michigan, Alaska and Wyoming.

MoneyGeek recommends taking some safety-first measures, including reassessing your battery, verifying your auto insurance, top off your windshield wiper fluid, and other tips. The report also lists essential items to keep in the car, including a spare tire, a snow shovel, an ice scraper, a cell phone charger and other helpful items.

Find more safety tips — and the rest of the rankings and the methodology — here.