Pooh Shiesty Asks Fans For Financial Support While Behind Bars

The information comes just weeks after the 21-year old star opted to plead guilty in his ongoing gun case. According to reports, Pooh --- real name Lontrell Williams --- changed his plea from not guilty to guilty last month regarding his 2020 shooting case. Shiesty allegedly shot a man in the buttocks during a sneaker sale at a hotel last year, and requested that the judge change his original plea.

However, reports say that federal prosecutors are attempting to present Pooh Shiesty’s entire criminal history during his trial, including crimes that the rapper committed when he was 11 years old. But the "Guard Up" rapper's team is fighting back, asking that the presiding judge block the prosecutors from bringing up Shiesty’s robbery case from when he was 11 and an assault case from when he was just 14. Prosecutors say that Shiesty's past crimes present “opportunity, intent, knowledge, or absence of mistake."

In the midst of his legal issues, Pooh Shiesty's music continues to soar. Earlier this week, his single 2020 hit "Back In Blood" reached triple platinum status.