Portland Man Drives Stolen Pickup As Owner Clings To Top Of Vehicle

By Zuri Anderson

November 5, 2021

Photo: Multnomah County Jail

A pickup truck owner went on a wild ride with the Portland man accused of stealing his vehicle, according to KATU.

Portland Police says the incident started before 6 a.m. Wednesday (November 3) near the intersection of Southwest 3rd Avenue and Oak Street. Officers got calls about a reckless driver in a pickup truck and another person hanging on to a ladder mounted on the truck. Reporters say the victim was working on a billboard before the theft happened.

When police were able to find the suspect driving on Barbur Boulevard, they said the owner was yelling for help. That's when the driver started jerking the vehicle around, trying to shake the owner off, authorities claim.

Officers followed the truck as it traveled on I-5, I-405, and Highway 26 westbound. When the suspect driver took the Canyon Road exit, the owner was able to jump off the vehicle and land on grass, reporters say. He was not seriously injured, police added.

The suspect kept going until he hit a dead-end street, which is where officers arrested and identified the driver as 36-year-old Jacob Sopher of Portland.

He was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree kidnapping, reckless driving, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and reckless endangering. Sopher was booked into Multnomah County Jail.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices