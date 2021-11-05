Scorpions Launch Fans Into The Future In The 'Peacemaker' Music Video

Scorpions have returned with a new single, "Peacemaker," ahead of their upcoming 19th studio album, Rock Believer. Alongside the new single, the German rock band released an accompanying music video which sees the band shredding their guitars in an empty intersection filled with neon lights and stretching holograms.

The track throws listeners back to the heavy rock of the 1980s, with the band wanting to amplify their sound as they've continue to hone their skills over the past five decades. While the band didn't initially set out to record a political song, it's catchy hook, "Peacemaker, peacemaker/Bury the undertaker," finds the band hoping to avoid war and work toward better solutions.

"We try to capture and reactive the Scorpions DNA from the '80s with each new album," the band's lead singer, Klaus Meine, said, according to Louder Sound. "It doesn't always work, but we were ready to go back to the old days and with Mickey Dee in the band since 2016, we wanted to make an album that could bring back some of that attitude and power. 'Peacemaker' allowed us to focus on the hard and heavy elements of Scorpions – the one thing we knew for sure was that we didn't want any more ballads than needs, we wanted an album that rocks."

No '80s track would be complete without a shredding guitar solo and wailing instrumentals. "Peacemaker" manages to bring forth the band's talents to the modern age while still remaining true to their classic sound.

"Peacemaker" follows the band's 2020 single, "Sign Of Hope," and arrives as their first track in a year-and-a-half. In August 2020, the band announced they would be releasing a limited-edition Wind of Change box set that would feature pieces of the Berlin Wall. Only 2,020 box sets containing pieces of the wall had been made available, but the band also made more versions that did not include any of the Berlin Wall.