This Is The Most Popular TV Sitcom New Mexico Residents Watch

Americans spend tons of time watching their favorite fictional television series. These range all the way from classic family favorites like Full House and That '70s Show to newer shows like Black-Ish and Modern Family.

CenturyLink compiled a list of each state's most popular sitcom. To compile the list, the website used data from ScreenRant, Moms.com, Yard Barker, and Google Trends.

According to the study, the most-searched sitcom in New Mexico is Bob's Burgers.

The Simpsons was the most popular sitcom across the entire nation, with 15 states searching for it the most. That 70's Show took second place with11 states searching for it, followed by The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air taking the third place spot with seven states searching for it.

According to the list, here's each state's most-searched sitcoms:

Alabama- The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Alaska- Malcolm in the Middle

Arizona- That 70's Show

Arkansas- That 70's Show

California- The Simpsons

Colorado- The Simpsons

Connecticut- The Simpsons

Delaware- Black-Ish

Florida- The Simpsons

Georgia- The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Hawaii- Kim's Convenience

Idaho- Malcolm in the Middle

Illinois- The Simpsons

Indiana- That 70's Show

Iowa- The Goldbergs

Kansas- That 70's Show

Kentucky- That 70's Show

Louisiana- The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Maine- That 70's Show

Maryland- The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Massachusetts- Schitt's Creek

Michigan- The Simpsons

Minnesota- Schitt's Creek

Mississippi- The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Missouri- The Simpsons

Montana- Schitt's Creek

Nebraska- The Goldbergs

Nevada- The Simpsons

New Hampshire- Schitt's Creek

New Jersey- The Simpsons

New Mexico- Bob's Burgers

New York- The Simpsons

North Carolina- The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

North Dakota- That 70's Show

Ohio- That 70's Show

Oklahoma- That 70's Show

Oregon- The Simpsons

Pennsylvania- The Goldbergs

Rhode Island- Family Guy

South Carolina- The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

South Dakota- The Goldbergs

Tennessee- That 70's Show

Texas- The Simpsons

Utah- Modern Family

Vermont- Arrested Development

Virginia- The Simpsons

Washington- The Simpsons

West Virginia- The Simpsons

Wisconsin- That 70's Show

Wyoming- The Goldbergs

Washington D.C.- The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Click here to check out the full study.