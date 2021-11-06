Henry Ruggs III Facing Decades In Prison After Additional Charges Filed

By Bill Galluccio

November 6, 2021

Henry Ruggs III
Photo: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is facing three additional charges stemming from a fiery car crash that left a 23-year-old woman and her dog dead early Tuesday (November 2) morning. Prosecutors are planning to file felony charges of driving under the influence resulting in substantial bodily harm, reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm, and a misdemeanor charge of possessing a firearm while under the influence.

Ruggs has already been charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death and reckless driving. If convicted on all charges, Ruggs faces up to 46 years behind bars.

Ruggs was allegedly driving his Corvette at 156 mph before he slammed on his brakes and rear-ended Tina Tintor's Toyota Rav4, sending it over 500 feet down the road, where it burst into flames. His blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit.

The new felony charges stem from the injuries that his girlfriend, Kiara Je'nai Kilgo-Washington, received in the crash. She suffered an arm injury that required surgery.

Ruggs has since been released from prison on a $150,000 bond and must stay confined to his home. He was fitted with an ankle monitor after surrendering his passport. He was also barred from driving and consuming alcohol. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, where he will be formally arraigned on the new charges.

