Paul McCartney Responds To Plans For Another Beatles Museum In Liverpool

With UK chancellor Rishi Sunak planning to invest £2 million into a new museum dedicated to The Beatles in their hometown of Liverpool, Paul McCartney is sharing whether or not he wants one. The former Beatles bandmate has said that while he's "happy they're recognizing that it's a tourist attraction," he believes the money is best spent elsewhere.

The news was announced by Sunak last month, alongside plans to invest £850 million to protect museums, galleries, libraries, and local culture across the United Kingdom. However, the £2 million allocated to a Beatles museum was only toward allowing the Liverpool City Region to "develop a business case," rather than actually build the museum. Additionally, Liverpool already has two museums dedicated to the band.

McCartney made his own comments about the plans while he was promoting his new book, The Lyrics, at Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall on Friday night (November 5). Journalist Samira Ahmed prompted McCartney by asking for his thoughts on the plans.

"I don't mind because I know that people from Japan, America, South America, all know The Beatles," McCartney responded. "If they come to Liverpool, that's a lot of what they come to see. I think it's fine. In fact, in the early days of our fame the Liverpool Council filled in The Cavern – really like the Joni Mitchell song, to make a parking lot. So I'm quite happy that they're recognizing that it's a tourist attraction, but I think they could also spend the money on something else..."

McCartney's new book explores his life and career, with the musician reflecting on the early days of the Beatles (and how public transportation helped them get off the ground) and how he mended his relationship with John Lennon. McCartney had also been in attendance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on October 30, where he inducted the Foo Fighters.