ABC recently aired a special to celebrate Queen's 50th anniversary and honor the 30th anniversary of singer Freddie Mercury's death. Fall Out Boy was part of the "Queen Family Singalong" star-studded lineup, and the pop punk veterans chose an ambitious song to cover: "Under Pressure."

Sitting behind a piano, frontman Patrick Stump was not only able to take on both Mercury and David Bowie's vocal parts, but he absolutely nailed them both, while the rest of the band backed him up.

Watch the impressive cover above.

FOB also reflected on what they thought made Queen such a timeless band. “Everyone in the band is or was incredibly talented, and also, weirdly, everyone in the band could write really good songs," guitarist Joe Trohman said. "That’s usually not the case.”

“I do think that’s probably the secret ingredient," Stump added. "Between the four of them, all of them wrote, over the course of the career, so many great songs.”

Earlier this week, FOB surprised fans by sharing their 2003 mini album Evening Out with Your Girlfriend on streaming services for the first time ever. The 9-song project came out just a few months before they took the world by storm with their debut, Take This to Your Grave.