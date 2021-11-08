Alec Baldwin Wants Police To Monitor Gun Safety On Movie Sets

Alec Baldwin is calling for new gun safety measures in the wake of the accidental shooting on the set of the movie Rust that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and director Joel Souza wounded.

Hutchins and Souza were shot when a gun being held by Baldwin discharged while he was rehearsing a scene inside of a church. Baldwin was told that the weapon was "cold," which meant it did not contain live ammunition, by assistant director David Halls.

The movie's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, told police that she loaded the revolver with what she believed were dummy rounds in preparation for the scene. Somehow, a live bullet ended up in the box of dummy ammunition and was loaded into the revolver.

The film's producers have been under fire for what some crew members called "lackadaisical" gun safety on set. Baldwin chimed in on the debate over gun safety, calling for production companies to hire police officers to ensure proper firearm safety is practiced on film sets.

"Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety," Baldwin wrote on his now-private Twitter account.

Baldwin shared a screenshot of the tweet on his personal Instagram account.