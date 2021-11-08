Denver's Top Parking Official 'Fixed' His Own Tickets

An investigation found that Denver's top parking enforcer ordered all of his own citations to be canceled, according to CBS 4.

Reporters say Jonathan Featherston, the city's Director of Right of Way Enforcement, got 21 parking citations on his personal vehicle between 2020 and 2021. He then had all of these citations "fixed," prompting an anonymous employee to file a complaint with the city's Board of Ethics in September.

The news station obtained a copy of the complaint, which called Featherston's actions "unethical conduct by a higher ranking DOTI (Department of Transportation and Infrastructure) official. The type of conduct found has resulted in disciplinary action and/or termination with past employees."