Judah & The Lion's Nate Zuercher Leaving The Band After 10 Years

One of the founding members of Judah & The Lion is leaving the band after nearly 10 years.

On Monday (November 8), Nate Zuercher announced he was leaving the band, which in December celebrates 10 years together.

"It's hard to believe it's been 10 years since Judah," Zuercher began his statement, which was posted to the band's Instagram page alongside photos from over the years. "Brian and I started this band together. It has brought me unforgettable memories, the achievement of some of my wildest dreams and most importantly, dear friends."

Zuercher said after the pandemic forced him to take some time at home to rest following "the most challenging year of [his] life," he realized that he needed some things in his life to change. The best way to take care of himself, he said, was to leave the band. Though his decision was made after "extensive counsel and thought," he assured fans he's doing well and loves being at home in Colorado.

"I'm sad to say goodbye to this season with the band but I'm also really excited for what's next, whatever it may be," he said. "I'm holding my hands open to that and giving intentionally towards the things that I'm learning give me life."

Despite leaving the band after nearly a decade, he has nothing but love for his "brothers" in the band, saying he wishes them all the best and looks forward to catching a show later on.

"Lastly, thank you thank you thank you for all the constant love and support you've given us over the years. Please continue to support Judah & The Lion and myself as we move into this next season," he wrote, adding, "Rooting for you. Rooting for us."

Judah & The Lion members Judah Akers and Brian Macdonald also released a statement thanking Zuercher for everything he did for the band, calling him "the most genuine person you will meet."

"Nate, we wouldn't be where we are without you and we are extremely grateful for the thumbprint you have left on Judah & The Lion," they wrote. "You will always be our brother and we are so proud of you for choosing what is best for your future."

Read both the band's and Zuercher's full statements below.