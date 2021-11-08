Major Update In Search For Missing University Of Alabama Student

Clothing believed to be worn by missing University of Alabama student Garrett Walker was found in the Black Warrior River about a half mile from where he was last reported to be seen.

Tuscaloosa Police Spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor confirmed the findings in an update on the department's search for the missing 20-year-old on Sunday (November 7) night, AL.com reports.

Walker was initially reported to be last seen at around 1:15 a.m. at the Gray Lady on Greensboro Avenue in Tuscaloosa on Saturday (November 6), but an updated report by the University of Alabama said he was last seen between 4:20 a.m. and 4:40 a.m. near 17th Avenue. The college junior's cellphone was found at the Riverwalk later that afternoon.

Tuscaloosa Police said a missing person report for Walker was filed on Sunday afternoon and the University of Alabama released the following statement on behalf of his mother:

"I need your help," Debbie Walker said in a Facebook post shared by the university's verified account. "My son is MISSING. He was last seen at The Grey Lady at 1:15AM this morning. His phone was found at the river walk by police this afternoon. No one has seen or heard from him since. We would greatly appreciate any information and help regarding if anyone saw him at or around 1:15AM. The picture below is what he was last seen wearing. You can contact us at 410-241-7407. Thank you."