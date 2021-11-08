Mick Jagger Praises Måneskin After Vegas Performance: 'Great Night'

Jagger isn't the first rock icon to co-sign Måneskin. They've also gotten the seal of approval from Iggy Pop when they collaborated on the track 'I Wanna Be Your Slave.' For Måneskin, these experiences mean the world to them.

“It was such an honor that Iggy loved our music and wanted to work with us. It was touching seeing him sing ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’ live in front of us, it was very powerful to see such a big artist being so open and friendly,” the band said of the team-up. “We all grew up listening to his music and he inspired us to start up a band, it’s still unbelievable for us that we had the chance to get to know him and make music together.”

With their breakout hit 'Beggin' still taking over, it won't be long before other legendary artists come knocking on their door.