Nashville Waitress Goes Viral After Sharing She Made 1 Penny In Six Weeks

By Sarah Tate

November 8, 2021

A waitress at a Nashville restaurant recently went viral after a sharing that she only made 1 cent in six weeks.

A TikTok user who goes by the name Liny sparked a debate on whether, and how much, customers should tip servers at restaurants after the scant amount she made in over a month at her job, the Daily Mail reports.

The 25-year-old server posted a video to TikTok on October 8 showing off several paychecks she received for working at her job, only it the amount she was paid that was turning heads. Each check had a total of $0.00 except for the last one, which had $0.01. One penny for six weeks of work. As of Monday (November 8), the video has been viewed over 1.9 million times and has over 10,000 comments. Watch the video here.

"Life of a server...this is 6 weeks of 'pay,'" she wrote in the video, adding, "TIP YOUR SERVERS!!!"

The video led to a debate in the comments over how much someone should tip their server, if at all. One user wrote, "It's not my job to pay your bills I got my own to pay," while another chimed in to say, "The only time you should not be tipping at all is if your service is actually garbage."

Other commenters believed something else was behind the 1-cent check, saying that the tips she made during the that time frame added up to more than her hired hourly wage. As of Monday, she has not responded to the claims.

