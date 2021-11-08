One-Sixth Of Americans Use Dishwasher For Something Besides Washing Dishes

Many people consider it a luxury to have a dishwasher. The appliance saves time by allowing owners to just throw in dishes, silverware, pots and pans without having to scrub away over the sink. It turns out though that one in six Americans don't even use a dishwasher for washing dishes.

The news comes from a YouGov.com survey that asked 5,400 people, "What do you primarily use your dishwasher for?" You would think 98% of responses would be "to wash dishes," but it was actually a mere 60%. Twenty-five percent said they don't own a dishwasher, but then that left about 16% who used it for other things.

Among the other uses were "to dry hand-washed dishes (5%)," "to store kitchen items (5%)," "nothing (5%), and interestingly, "other (1%)."