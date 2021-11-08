This Family-Owned Diner Is The Most Charming One In Ohio

By Kelly Fisher

November 8, 2021

High angle view of burger with French fries served on table in restaurant
Photo: Getty Images

Holiday travel is around the corner. That means that anyone mapping out a road trip to visit family and friends should plan where they’ll stop for a meal.

Though it’s easy to make quick stops at popular fast-food restaurants, every state offers unique, classic roadside diners that would be the perfect place to refuel. Love Food, the publisher that dubs itself “the tastiest guide on the web,” highlighted the best ones in the U.S.: “From roadside restaurants with unique and colourful décor to diners in buildings that are attractions in themselves, we’ve rounded up the most charming roadside diner in each US state”

So, which one is the best in Ohio? The Buckeye Express Diner, located in Bellville. Here’s why it stands out, according to Love Food:

“The Buckeye Express (no ticket required) is a firm favourite for home-cooked classics and hearty burgers. The family-owned diner is housed in a vintage steam engine diner car, towed from Virginia in 2008, and people love the structure’s novelty. The interior is equally interesting, with Ohio State Buckeyes football memorabilia covering the walls. There’s also a cute outdoor space with a handful of tables and kids’ play area.”

Find the rest of the best roadside diners from Love Food here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices