Travis Scott & Drake Hit With A Lawsuit Over Fatal Festival Crush

Travis Scott and Drake are being sued over the deadly Astroworld Festival incident that left 8 people dead and dozens injured. According to a reports, Thomas J Henry Law confirmed on Sunday that they have filed “one of the first lawsuits in Travis Scott Astroworld festival tragedy” for 23-year-old Kristian Paredes, who was one of those “severely injured” at the concert over the weekend.

Concert goer Manuel Souza sued Travis, the concert organizers, Live Nation and more claiming that they were all responsible for the tragic incident. Souza shared in the lawsuit that he “felt an immediate push” at the front of the general admission section as Scott got on stage, adding:

“The crowd became chaotic and a stampede began. Many begged security guards hired by Live Nation Entertainment for help, but were ignored.”

The suit also claims that the "Sicko Mode" rapper “had incited mayhem and chaos at prior events” and “defendants knew or should have known of [Scott’s] prior conduct”. Drake was also mentioned in the court docs, and is being accused of contributing to causing the surge towards the stage. Houston Police chief Troy Finner says authorities in Texas launched a criminal investigation into the tragedy, involving homicide and narcotics detectives.

The city's mayor, Slyvestor Turner revealed that the eight people killed were aged between 14 and 27, with one person’s age unknown. The fatal crush incident also resulted in 25 people being taken to hospital and more than 300 others treated at the scene for minor injuries. Travis spoke out in lieu of the devastating event, sharing:

“My admirers really mean the world to me and I always want to leave with them along with a positive experience and anytime I can make out anything that is going on, I stop the show and assist them to get the help they required, you know?"