Why Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Were 'Quietly Terrified' Of Having A Son

Ryan Reynolds is one of the most famous "girl dads" in Hollywood. The Free Guy actor shares three daughters—James, Inez, and Betty—with his wife, Blake Lively. While promoting his new film, Reynolds revealed the possibility of welcoming a son actually frightening him.

"I would not have it any other way," Reynolds told Access of having only girls. "When we had our youngest, I was quietly terrified it was gonna be a boy because I didn't know, we didn't know. I didn't know anything but girls. I grew up with boys and I was constantly being thrown through walls when there was a perfectly good door 5 feet away."

Reynolds and his Red Notice co-stars, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, bonded over their shared experience of each having three daughters. "But Dwayne and Gal and I, we talk a lot about that, and there is a sort of shared experience there that I think is worth noting," he said. "We love having our girls."

Reynolds recently announced he'll be taking a "little" sabbatical from acting to spend more time with his daughters. After wrapping his latest project—an upcoming holiday film titled Spirited, which is a modern retelling of A Christmas Carol—Reynolds revealed it's time to step back from his busy schedule.

"That’s a wrap for me on Spirited. Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago," Reynolds began his lengthy Instagram caption. "Singing, dancing, and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true."

With the rewarding experience behind him, Reynolds found the "perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making," adding that he's going to "miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists."