Wisconsin Teen Caught On Tape Dancing On Police Car Outside Of High School

A Wisconsin teen was caught on camera dancing on top of a police cruiser while officers dealt with a situation inside the school.

According to CBS 58, Wisconsin police responded to a fight that broke out at Washington High School in Milwaukee. Then a video on Instagram surfaced of a teen dancing on the hood of a police cruiser as officers were dealing with the fight situation.

The video was posted on Instagram and showed an individual in a black sweatshirt with red and green pants dancing and hopping around the top of the car.

It was reported that the teen ran off once the officers noticed that he was on top of their vehicle.

CBS 58 reported that Milwaukee Police Department made a statement on Friday saying, "We will continue to work with MPS and campus security to ensure students have a safe and successful learning environment."

To see the video of the teen dancing on the police cruiser, click here.