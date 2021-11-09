A New Stimulus Check Is Just Days Away For Millions Of People

There hasn't been much talk about a fourth stimulus check, and while the chances of a wide-spread direct payment from the government coming this year are slim, there is another check going out to millions of Americans in less than a week.

On Monday, the latest monthly advance payment of the Federal Child Tax Credit will hit the bank accounts of eligible families, giving them up to $300 for every child under the age of six, and up to $250 for each kid ages six to 17. It is the fifth such check, with recipients having gotten the same amounts in July, August, September and October. They'll receive one more this year, in December, and then there could be many more to come after that if the White House gets their way - they recently stated how they want the benefit around for "years and years to come."

As for who will get it, the checks go in full to single parents making up to $75,000 a year, heads of households earning up to $112,500, and joint filers making up to $150,000 a year.

It's not all the money they'll get though - recipients will also see get a tax credit next year - $1,500 for each kid six to 17, and $1,800 for each child under six.

You can get an idea of how much you'll be getting from the Federal Child Tax Credit with this online calculator, and you can learn more about the payments here.

Meanwhile, if you aren't eligible for the Federal Child Tax Credit payment, you still might be able to get some other financial aid from Uncle Sam. There is cash available to help qualified Americans struggling to pay their mortgage, pay their rent, and tend to dependents, plus there are other checks going out to teachers, grocery store employees and other workers.