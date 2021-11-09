Alanis Morissette Is Creating A Sitcom Inspired By Her Life

Alanis Morissette is getting ready to develop a sitcom that is partly inspired by her own life. The show, which will be called Relatable, will star a woman in her 40s who had been a rock star in her earlier years, and is now a parent trying to get her children and their lives in order. Morissette will serve as the show's executive producer and will also be writing origianl music for the show.

While the show is loosely based on Morisette's own life and family, the show itself will be fictionalized. Elizabeth Beckwith, who had been the supervising producer for The Goldbergs, and Christopher Moynihan, who had been the co-creator of Marlon, will also be leading the upcoming project.

HBO recently released a documentary based on Morissette's life, Jagged. However, Morissette wound up disowning the production as she said that it "includes implications and facts that are simply not true." The documentary had initially been pitched to be a celebration of her debut album, Jagged Little Pill, but Morissette alleged that the agenda wound up being more "salacious."

With Morissette celebrating the 25th anniversary of Jagged Little Pill, she revealed that she initially did not want the song "Ironic" to appear on the record. She said of the track, "You know, I didn't even want that song on the record. I remember a lot of people going, 'Please, please, please.' That was one of the first songs Glen Ballard and I wrote, almost like a demo. But people wound up liking the melody, and I wasn't that precious about it. I came to realize later that perhaps I should have been. [Laughs] Whoops!"